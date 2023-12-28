…..CNS tasks promoted officers on curbing oil theft, maritime crimes

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has charged newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Navy to intensify efforts towards curbing oil theft and maritime crimes in the nation’s domain.

Ogalla, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, made the call at the Shipping/Decoration of some newly promoted Commodores, Captains and Commanders in the Nigerian Navy, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that promotion exercise in the military came after a rigorous process of scrutiny and fairness, urging the beneficiaries not to take it for granted.

The CNS said the nation was being confronted with myriads of security challenges that required the attention of the military.

He said that navy personnel were currently engaged in several operations across the country.

Ogalla said that aside their engagement in the maritime environment, they were also actively involved in counter terrorism operations in the North East and North West.

He said it was an auspicious time in the history of the country where there was an intense requirement and desire to reduce crimes that were perpetrated in the maritime environment.

“These include piracy, robbery at sea and of course the issue of crude oil theft and illegal refining sites, pipeline vandalism, and all sorts of crimes that we encounter there.

“Some of them are also found deployed on land base operations in the North East, so, it has not been easy for this crop of officers.

“That is why we follow this age long tradition to formally decorate the successful senior officers at each of the promotion boards.

“These officers have emerged successful out of several others of their colleagues, and it is a testament to their dedication, diligence, loyalty.

“You are now in a new phase in your career, and it is a demand for commitment, responsibility and output in the service of our nation, especially at the auspicious moment in the history of our country,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Navy Commodore Oluseyi Oladipo expressed gratitude to God for granting them the promotion.

He said that promotion neither comes from north, west or south but from God.

Oladipo also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his strategic leadership and restated their loyalty to the defence and security of Nigeria.

He thanked the naval chief and other top officers for shaping them to become senior officers in the service and promised not to let them down.

“With this promotion, we shall redouble our efforts to achieve his vision and mission as encapsulated in the CNS’ strategic directive and leadership,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six officers were decorated with the rank of Commodore, four with Captain and 16 with Commander.

NAN recalls that 29 Rear Admirals were decorated on Wednesday following the promotion of senior officers by the Navy Board on Dec. 21. (NAN)

