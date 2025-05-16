CNS inaugurates quick intervention projects in Kaduna

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, on Thursday inaugurated a special quick intervention projects in Gwagwada town in Chikun Local Government Area

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, on Thursday inaugurated a special quick intervention projects in Gwagwada town in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Ogalla said, “The projects demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to serving the interests of Nigerians beyond securing lives and properties.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CNS, who was represented by Real Admiral Abdulmajid Ibrahim , Chief of Safety and Standard, said the projects were facilitated by Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan.

NAN also reports that the projects inaugurated included the complete renovation of classroom blocks, staff rooms, electrification, and furnishing of classroom blocks at the Government Secondary School Gwagwada.

According to the CNS, these projects are avenues for the Nigerian Navy to honour its accomplished senior officers.

He said the projects’ significance aligned with the Nigerian Navy’s civil-military cooperation mandate and contributed to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ohalla said the projects were expected to enhance the quality of life in the community, providing a conducive learning environment for the students and improving the overall well-being of the people.

He called on the beneficiaries to use the facilities responsibly, and urged the community to collaborate with the Navy and other security agencies to eliminate threats to their collective well-being.

The CNS added that the projects in Gwagwada were a testament to the Navy’s commitment to civil-military cooperation and community development.

“The projects sre expected to have a lasting impact on the community, and the Navy’s efforts will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come,” Ogalla said.

He acknowledged the massive support from the community and

Kaduna State Government from the commencement of the project till

date.

Earlier, the projects facilitator, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, said they were aimed at improving the learning environment and contributing to the development of the community.

Hassan said the projects were selected after a careful assessment of the community’s needs, in consultation with the Dabachin Gwagwada and the member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Gwagwada constituency, Mr Jesse Tanko .

He also said the projects were meant to foster national security and drive sustainable development, providing a conducive learning environment for the community.

Hassan said, ” The initiative is part of the Chief of the Naval Staff’s Quick Impact Project, an exclusive programme for serving Rear Admirals.

“The project is expected to uplift the students and strengthen the fabric of the community, positioning it for greater social and economic advancement.

” The Nigerian Navy’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the development of selected communities is reflected in this initiative.”

Hassan appreciated the CNS for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to projects that positively impact communities across Nigeria.

He said the quick impact projects in Gwagwada town were a testament to the Nigerian Navy’s dedication to contributing to community development and promoting national security.

Hassan added that the projects were expected to have a lasting impact on the community, and the Navy’s efforts would be remembered for years to come.

Also, Gov. Uba Sani expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy and Mustapha Bala Hassan for the noble gesture.

The Governor, who was represented by the Chairman, Kaduna State Teachers’ Service Board, Adamu Makadi, said remained committed to uplifting education in the state.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)