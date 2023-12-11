CNS hails naval officers’ wives for promoting unity, cohesion

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has commended the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) for promoting unity and resilience within the naval community.

Ogalla gave the commendation at the NOWA Christmas Carol and Night of Nine Lessons, held on Sunday in Abuja.

He appreciated the President of NOWA, Mrs Ijeoma Ogalla, and the leadership of the association for their relentless efforts at touching lives of the less privileged amongst others in the spirit of the Christmas season.

According to him, Christmas is a time of gratitude and generosity as well as a season that encourages us to embrace the spirit of giving, kindness, compassion and reflection.

“The NOWA Christmas Carol and Night of Nine Lesson holds a special place in our hearts, as it brings together the spirit of the season and the sense of community that defines the NOWA.

“The NOWA through its commitment to the welfare of personnel families, exemplifies these values and creates a support system that extends beyond the call of duty.

“The association, with its various initiatives and projects, embodies principles that provide support, care, and a sense of belonging to the naval family and by extension the general public.

“Your selfless efforts contribute not only to the well-being of individuals but also to the strength and cohesion of the entire naval community.

“The commitment and resilience are truly commendable and a testament to the strength that emerges when a community comes together with a shared purpose,“ he said.

The CNS said the sacrifices made by naval personnel were not only recognised but honoured through the collective efforts of the association.

He said service and selfless commitment of the naval personnel to the nation deserved deepest respect and gratitude.

He added that the NOWA, through events like Christmas Carol, allowed members to come together in celebration and recognition of the collective spirit that makes the military community strong and resilient.

“Let us further reflect on the true spirit of Christmas and continue to support and uplift one another,” he added.

Ogalla thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unflinching support for the navy and pledged to sustain efforts towards mitigating the security challenges in the country.

He also mourned the victims of the recent unfortunate incident in Kaduna State and sympathised with their families and the government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NOWA event featured songs, special ministrations and reading of scripture as well as prayer for personnel, their families and the service for successes in all their operations.

Other activities include candle light procession and cutting of cake to herald the Christmas season’s celebration. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

