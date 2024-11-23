CNS flags off ‘Ex Crocodile Lift 2024’

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on Saturday flagged off the third edition of the French-facilitated maritime exercise codenamed ‘CROCODILE LIFT’, aimed at developing skills for amphibious operations.



Ogalla was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Doctrine Command, Rear Adm. Shehu Gombe, at the event which took place onboard Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA at Western Naval Command, Lagos.



Ogalla said that the exercise was similar to the just-concluded ‘EX GRAND AFRICAN NEMO’.



“However, the slight difference is in the former mainly simulating on Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) and legal finish, while CROCODILE LIFT is focused on developing skills for amphibious operations.



“This is aimed at realising the vision of a safe and secure region for shared prosperity and development,” he said.



The CNS said that the exercise also presented an opportunity for partners with a shared understanding of security objectives to deploy African-led solutions to transborder threats and challenges.



“Therefore, I challenge participating units, ships and formations to leverage the EX CROCODILE LIFT 2024 platform for the achievement of the objectives of the exercise,” he said.



Ogalla reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment and readiness to enhance regional collaboration toward ensuring the safety and security of the common maritime space for prosperous economic activities.



He said that the efforts of the Nigerian Navy, regional allies and international partners toward ensuring the overall regional maritime security was evident during the recently concluded ‘Ex GRAND AFRICAN NEMO 2024’.



“It can be recalled that a total of 26 nations including the navies of the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as those of the Gulf of Guinea nations participated in the exercise.



“We also stand ready as always to provide adequate support to sister services and other security agencies as appropriate.



“The Nigerian Navy resolute remains in the sustained fight against crude oil theft, piracy, illicit trafficking and other maritime crimes, which is part of our policing role,” the CNS said.



Ogalla said that Nigerian Navy remained relentless in the task of fostering a safe and secure maritime environment that engenders a thriving blue economy for enhanced prosperity for all citizens.



“In this regard, the Nigerian Navy will continue to remain a highly professional and dedicated military service to be proud of by all well-meaning Nigerians as well as international partners.



“Therefore, I urge all participating ships, units and personnel, to be focused, dedicated and professional in order to achieve the objectives which EX CROCODILE LIFT seeks to attain.



“Our Foreign partners, officers and men of the Nigerian Navy have been a great asset and we will continue to emphasise more training and collaboration for effective security of Nigerian’s maritime environment,” he said.

