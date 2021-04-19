Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo on Monday flagged off a 2-day retreat on “Effective Management for Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency”. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Retreat, Vice Admiral Gambo stated that the retreat was most auspicious as it will focus the NN on the role of decision making, feedback mechanism and finance in engendering effective management across all levels of command in the Nigerian Navy.

According to the CNS, the retreat is intended to remind the participants on the critical role played by campaign planning in developing the ability of commanders to understand the task at hand, plan effectively, employ systemic framework to make smarter operational decisions and minimize operations risks at all levels of command in the Service. Acknowledging the need to emplace a robust feedback mechanism, especially one that promotes accountability, Admiral Gambo recalled several attempt at stimulating an effective management regime through the emplacement of a robust feedback mechanism that requires commanders at all levels to sign a performance bond.

The CNS reminded the participants that the Retreat was being held at a critical period when the country faced COVID-19 Pandemic challenges with tightened budget restrictions and multifaceted security challenges across the nation.

This situation, he emphasized, called for prudent resource management, innovation, accountability and deep reflection that would engender patriotic rededication to Service. He informed that financial management was a key topic for discussion during the retreat and expects that the Retreat would bring all commanders up to speed in the need for prudent utilization of resources as the NN under his watch will have zero tolerance for wastages.

