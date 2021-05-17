The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, says that the newly acquired Hydrographic Ship, NNS LANA, will be a revenue generating asset for Nigeria.

Gambo said this on the occasion of the reception for the NNS LANA which held on Monday at the NNS BEECROFT Jetty/Parade Ground, Apapa in Lagos State.

He said that they were happy that the ship had completed its maiden voyage from France to Nigeria and that it would be added to the Nigerian Navy inventory.

The CNS said that the ship would be deployed in Nigerian waters and anywhere her services were required, in order to boost hydrographic efforts within the Nigerian maritime space.

“Where we get patronage from the Gulf of Guinea and other parties, as may be, we will render our services at a cost.

“So, she isgoing to be a revenue generation asset for the country, the Nigerian Navy and other maritime agencies,” he said.

Gambo said that the Nigerian Hydrogropher had been given approval to produce navigation charts for the country and the countries in west and central Africa.

“Therefore, people such as maritime stakeholders will now have to pay for such charts in order to procure them for their safe navigation.

“The induction of NNS LANA will enhance the capacity of the service to conduct Hydrographic survey and provide charting service for safe navigation as well as delivery for maritime security.

“The ship will soon join other NN ships at seas to contribute to Nigerian Navy’s efforts in the defence of the nation’s maritime environment,” he said.

The CNS said that Nigeria had embraced the Blue Economy initiative in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-14 agenda.

“The agenda entails the sustainable exploration and exploitation of the vast resources in the nation’s maritime environment.

“The provision of quality hydrographic services is key to the development of the various sectors of the blue economy.

“Therefore, the acquisition of this survey vessel is an affirmation of Nigeria’s commitment toward the nation’s economic development,” he said.

Gambo also explained that the Nigerian Navy would collaborate with other maritime stakeholders to actualise the country’s vision of developing a sustainable economy that would contribute to the nation’s socio-economic prosperity.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Nigerian Navy’s recapitalisation effort. (NAN)

