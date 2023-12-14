CNS charges military personnel on dedication, commitment to duty, professional knowledge

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has charged students of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, and all other military personnel on exhibiting high sense of dedication, commitment to duty and professional knowledge.

Ogalla gave the charge while speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the regimental dinner night, in honor of members of Junior Course 96 of the AFCSC, on Wednesday in Jaji, Kaduna State.

He said that the need for exhibition of positive values of the military

profession by the personnel was even more demanding and expedient in the present era and time of a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous operating environment.

Moreso, Ogalla said that modern day operations are fought with sophistry mix of intelligence, technology and knowledge.

He, therefore, tasked the military personnel on applying the operational knowledge gained from the college in execution of all future tasks as well as preparing themselves for higher learning and opportunities in their various field.

The Naval Chief reminded the personnel, “Having been trained, the Armed Forces and your various organisations expect so much from you.

”Thus, I must emphasise on the importance of discipline and professionalism in you career.”

Ogalla assured them of President Bola Tinubu’s continuous support in order to ensure the security of lives and properties of citizens in the country.

Speaking about regimental dinner nights, he said, it was in line with with military traditions to afford officers, both superiors and subordinates, the opportunity to interact, share views and remind themselves of the cultures in the military.

He added that it was also an appropriate occasion for officers to learn the virtues of military etiquette and procedures required of a gentleman and lady military officer.

The CNS thanked the Commandant of the college, administrative

and Directing Staff as well as the entire college community for their efforts in ensuring a conducive training environment for the successful conclusion of the course.

Ogalla urged them to strive to maintain the high standards while assuring them of his unflinching support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the high points of the event were award presentations to Directing Staff, Instructors, among others, and students who distinguished themselves in competitions.

Allied students from Burkina Faso, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo, were also awarded for memorabilia.(NAN)

by Sani Idris

