The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior officers in an air crash as shocking.



Mr Adekunle Omo-Aje, National Chairman, CNPP, said this in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday.



Omo-Aje, also the Chairman of Action Alliance Party (AA) said Attahiru had been leading the fight against terrorism at the frontline since his assumption of office as Chief of Army Staff.



“His commitment has been total, he kept marching on in spite of many challenges facing the nation, no doubt, Nigeria has lost a fine officer and gentleman.



“My sincere condolences to his family, President Muhammadu Buhari, the military, and Nigerians in general. May Allah forgive Attahiru’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdausi.



“My sincere condolences also to the families of other officers and crew members that lost their lives in the air crash.



“May their souls rest in perfect peace,” he said. (NAN)

