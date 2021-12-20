CNG reschedules Abuja Summit on Security

The Coalition Northern Groups, CNG has announced a shift in its planned security summit earlier fixed for on 20 and 21 December, citing festivities as reason.


Announcing the shift, Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the summit designed to come up with workable suggestions to the security challenges facing the region, now hold on 5th and 6th January to make allowance for the Christmas and New Year festivities.


Suleiman said the shift has become inevitable as Christian brothers and sisters who are equally stakeholders in the affairs the would be occupied during that period.


Additionally, he said, certain great relevance have emerged with the recent tour CNG officials to Sokoto and other places that need to be incorporated.

