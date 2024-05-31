CNG: NASENI-Portland partner to drive sustainable energy – Portland CEO, Mohammed

Abuja, Nigeria – In a significant step towards achieving sustainable energy, President Bola Tinubu has launched an All-One Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Reverse-Engineering, Training, Filling and Conversation Centre in established by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in conjunction with Portland Gas Limited in Abuja.

The President was represented on the occasion by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to some newsmen on the sidelines of the launch on Friday, 31st May, 2024, the Chief Executive Officer of Portland Gas Limited, Mr. Folajimi Mohammed said the NASENI-Portland partnership marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s mission to champion natural gas initiatives.

“Portland Gas’s Partnership with NASENI is a testament of how the Government and private sector can leverage expertise, innovation, and creativity which marks a significant step forward in our mission to champion the natural gas initiative in Nigeria.

“Natural gas, particularly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to traditional petroleum products.

“With Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves, estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet, we are in a steadfast position to lead this transformation. The NASENI-Portland partnership aims to harness these resources efficiently, advancing technological innovation and infrastructure development in the natural gas sector.

“Immediate adoption of CNG can bring transformative changes. Let’s take a cue from Iran, where over 3.5 million vehicles run on CNG, making it a global leader in CNG adoption. There is no reason why Nigeria cannot replicate and even surpass this success. With the right policies, infrastructure, and public awareness, we can transition towards a more sustainable and economically sound energy future,” he said.

Mohammed commended President Tinubu for his vision to diversify the nation’s energy sources, which aims to bring down the cost of transportation in the country.

He said the recent commissioning of three new upstream gas facilities by the President was a game changer, which will significantly boost the nation’s gas production capabilities and provide the foundation for expanding CNG infrastructure.

“The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PCNGi) on the other hand, whose leadership has been instrumental in driving forward these initiatives. Thanks to them, there is a dedicated budget for CNG for automotive use for the first time in our nation’s history.”

Furthermore, he highlighted the President’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, economic growth, and fostering a peaceful environment for businesses to thrive.

He noted that CNG offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to traditional petroleum products, with the potential to bring transformative changes to the country.

“I commend the President for commissioning three new upstream gas facilities which will significantly boost our gas production capabilities and provide the foundation for expanding our CNG infrastructure.

He added that the centers would also train technicians, engineers among others so as to get advanced knowledge on CNG technologies.

He said: “As part of our expansion plans, we are focused on increasing the number of CNG refueling stations across the country to ensure easy access for all users and establishing training centers to build capacity and facilitate the transfer of knowledge.

“These centers will train technicians, engineers, and other stakeholders in the latest CNG technologies and best practices, ensuring that we have the skilled workforce needed to support and sustain our CNG initiatives.

Mohammed said the bold step taken by the President in the removal of fuel subsidy presented an opportunity to drive towards CNG, which is not only more affordable but also environmentally friendly.

“On average, a petrol vehicle consumes about 60 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to travel 250 kilometers, costing approximately 37,020 NGN, given current fuel prices. In contrast, a CNG vehicle requires about 18 standard cubic meters (scm) of gas for the same distance, costing around 3,600 NGN.

“For a 250 km drive, this translates to a significant cost saving, highlighting the economic benefits of CNG over PMS. CNG and hybrid vehicles offer better efficiency and lower emissions and by embracing CNG, we not only reduce our transportation costs but also contribute to a cleaner environment.”

He equally shed more light on their partnership with KIA, saying: “This alliance aims to promote the adoption of CNG vehicles in Nigeria by developing and distributing CNG hybrid models. Furthermore, with KIA, we plan to retrofit hybrid CNG vehicles right from the assembling point and push these advanced vehicles into the market.

“This initiative will ensure that Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation options making it easier for Nigerians to transition to this cleaner energy alternative.”