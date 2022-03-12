CNG mourns Emmanuel Yawe, condoles ACF

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has joined the North and other Nigerians in condoling with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over the passing of its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.

The CNG’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman which said the ACF and the North generally have lost a key actor in the defence and promotion of the region’s values and interests.

CNG commiserated with family members, friends and associates of Yawe, particularly in the media, where he served meritoriously as a reporter and editor of various publications for many years.

The Group prayed for the bereaved family, the ACF, the North, the Nigerian media and his loved ones be granted the fortitude and comfort all his loved ones.

