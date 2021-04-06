Worried by the delay in the rescue of abducted students, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG on Monday reached out to the peasant parents of the 32 students of Agric Mechanization Institute, Kaduna “who have been abandoned in captivity for more than three weeks now,” a statement by Abdul Azeez Suleiman,CNG spokesman said.

He said the meeting, attended by parents of the captives, fellow students and a delegation of the CNG Kaduna state chapter led by its National Director of Action and Mobilization, Aminu Adam, was held in the premises of the Institute at Mando.

CNG expressed sympathy with the parents and students of the Institute who are mainly from poor backgrounds and vowed to join in their struggle for the rescue of the innocent captives.

The CNG, in its tradition of allowing time for government action, had watched the events in the last three weeks and is convinced that the waiting is getting too long, the statement said.

“At the meeting, it was agreed that a joint front for a prolonged struggle be formed to to initiate sustained peaceful mass protests to force government action if the students are not rescued in the coming two days.

“The protests shall aim to draw national and international attention to the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the poor students in captivity all this long while government is not forthcoming with feasible action.

CNG said “It is worrying that rather than pacify and encourage the parents and fellow students of the captives, the state government has threatened to deal with any independent alternative action to its waiting game at the expense of the students who remain exposed to unimaginable conditions for this long.”

However, there are signs that government has not abandoned the search for the abducted students. Newsdiaryonline reports that 5 of the abducted students regained freedom Monday.

The 5 students were recovered by the military, according to a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.The freed students were undergoing medical check Monday, the official added.

