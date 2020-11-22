CNG distances self from Nigerian Youth Coalition

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has disclaimed membership of a Nigerian Youth Coalition (NYC) and its purported proposed bill to the National Assembly.

Last week, an association said to be the apex umbrella coalition of various Nigerian youth organizations; Nigerian Youth Coalition(NYC), alongside Coalition of Southern Groups (CSG) led by Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council, Ijaw Youth Council, Association of Southern Nigerian Students (ASONIS), and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) led by Arewa Consultative Forum said it had presented three cardinal bills: National Youth Development Commission Bill, National Youth Right Bill and Education Right Bill to the National Assembly seeking among others, the establishment of a National Youth Trust Fund.

When contacted for more explanation on the bills, spokesperson of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said they were not even aware of the formation of the Nigerian Youth Coalition not to talk of any bills sponsored by it.

“It is questionable to find Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in a youth coalition because in the first place, it is never a youth organization. Besides the CNG cannot be represented in anything by the ACF which is not a member of our Coalition and we are in no way affiliated to it.

“The truth is we were never contacted over the formation of any national youth coalition nor aware of any bills presented to the National Assembly.

“In any case, even though the youth form a significant component of the CNG, it is not a youth organization per se, it’s rather a coalition of various groups including professionals, academics, business captains, students, the youths, and of course every segment of the northern society that share common interests in the protection and promotion of the northern values.