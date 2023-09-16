CNG Congratulates Zacch Adedeji on Appointment as Executive Director FIRS

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) extends its warm congratulations to Mr. Zacch Adedeji on his appointment as the Executive Director of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As a vibrant and dynamic leader, CNG said, Adedeji will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the FIRS, a critical institution that is instrumental to the Federal Government’s efforts to mobilize revenue for development.

In a press statement in Abuja, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson for the CNG, stated that the CNG is confident that Adedeji’s leadership will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of revenue collection in the country.

“We believe that Adedeji is well equipped to lead the FIRS to new heights. His background in finance and business will be invaluable in addressing the challenges facing the FIRS and improving the revenue profile of the country.

“He is a public official known for his remarkable impact in the revenue generation and tax administration sectors in Nigeria.

“We have no doubt in his technical expertise, experience in revenue administration and in designing frameworks for improving revenue collection, creating efficient tax systems, and implementing innovative tax policies that align with global best practices,” Suleiman said.

Zacch Adedeji, CNG said, is an exemplary leader known for his cordial understanding with people from diverse cultural backgrounds, particularly the North, as a result of which he has been able to bridge the communication gap that often exists between the South and Northern Nigeria.

“His interpersonal relationships at work are exceptional. He understands the importance of fostering healthy relationships with his colleagues, which has led to increased collaboration, productivity, and a positive work environment,” CNG said.

The CNG expressed its confidence in the President’s choice of Adedeji, saying his contribution to Nigeria’s tax administration and revenue generation cannot be overstated.

“Moreover, Adedeji’s appointment brings forth the strengthening of meritocracy in Nigeria’s governance system. For too long, Nigerian politics has been dominated by patronage and nepotism. Adedeji’s appointment shows that merit and competence are gradually taking over, and this is an inspiring development for young Nigerians aspiring to climb up the ranks of leadership,” Suleiman said.

