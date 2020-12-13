CNG chapters mobilize for sit-out at Buhari’s hometown

Three state chapters of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have commenced massive mobilization for an indefinite sit-out outside President Buhari’s home in Daura to demand urgent rescue of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Confirming this to the press, CNG’S Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the national headquarters of the Coalition had been briefed by the three state chapters involved.

The sit-out protests are expected to involve parents of all the abducted children and other concerned groups and individuals and to stay on until all the abducted children are returned alive and safe.

The states to embark on the protests include Kano, Katsina and Jigawa.