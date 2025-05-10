CNFF, ACSIS announce partnership for bridging Caribean, African diasporas

(Press Release) The Caribbean New Frontier Foundation (CNFF) and the African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (ACSIS) have announced a dynamic new partnership aimed at bridging the Caribbean and African diasporas through cultural heritage, sustainability, trade, and investment dialogue. As a key milestone of this collaboration, the two organisations are launching the “ACSIS EXCHANGE” Webinar Series, a high-level virtual platform for cross-regional engagement and strategic dialogue.

The initiative is backed by a powerful coalition of institutional partners including the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CARIBEXPORT), marking a new chapter in Afro-Caribbean cooperation.

The ACSIS EXCHANGE Webinar Series will provide monthly sessions featuring thought leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs from across Africa, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and the global diaspora. Topics will range from sustainable development and digital transformation to cultural preservation and diaspora investment opportunities.

“This partnership is about building bridges,” said David F. Roberts, ACSIS Chairman and veteran journalist. “It represents our shared commitment to empower communities, create economic opportunities, and deepen our collective sense of identity and purpose.”

CNFF Spokesperson Carol Murraine added: “By connecting our people through meaningful dialogue and action, we are planting the seeds of lasting transformation across generations and continents.”

The ACSIS EXCHANGE Webinar series will also serve as a preparatory platform for the upcoming African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit, set to take place Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd November 2025 in London, and aims to promote greater involvement from youth, women, and underrepresented voices in the African-Caribbean development space.

The first webinar will be hosted on Saturday 17th May 2025 at 3 PM UK time, with Jamaican-born investor, philanthropist, and founder/CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital Holdings, David Mullings. The webinar presenters are Dr. Uche Igwe, Ph.D., and Dr Michelle S. Moseley, Ph.D., MBA, FMA, CLC, with David F. Roberts PG Cert Business Research. MSc. BA as Moderator.

Admission: Only £10.00. Reserve your space now: Email: enquiries@africancaribbeansummit.com or visit: https://www.africancaribbeansummit.com