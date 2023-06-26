CNA donates buses to NASS staff to cushion effects of subsidy removal

By Haruna Salami

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Malam Sani Maggaji Tambuwal has donated some buses to the Parliamentary Staff Association Nigeria (PASAN) as palliative to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Tambuwal made the donation on behalf of the management of the National Assembly in Abuja.

PASAN Chairman, Sunday Sabeyi who received the buses on behalf of the workers expressed gratitude to NASS management for prompt response to the needs of the workers.

Mr. Sabeyi urged the National Assembly management to continue to keep their doors open as the workers will keep coming with their demands as the needs arise.

It will be recalled that there were high expectations from the staff of the National Assembly when Tambuwal took over on February 14, 2023.

This made him to make staff welfare as one of his priorities, which also include training of staff and legislative aides, that were sources of conflict between the staff and NASS management in the past.

Already Tambuwal has paid attention to timely conduct of promotion exams, early release of results and payment of areas to deserving promoted staff.

