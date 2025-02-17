CNA determined to ensure amendment of relevant laws for efficient working of National Assembly

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr. Kamoru Ogunlana, Esq., has reaffirmed his commitment to the amendment of the National Assembly Service Act, the National Assembly Pension Board (Establishment) Bill, and other relevant bills aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the parliamentary bureaucracy.



By Haruna Salami



The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr. Kamoru Ogunlana, Esq., has reaffirmed his commitment to the amendment of the National Assembly Service Act, the National Assembly Pension Board (Establishment) Bill, and other relevant bills aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the parliamentary bureaucracy.



Mr. Ogunlana who disclosed this at his inaugural meeting with the top management of the National Assembly bureaucracy, emphasized his resolve to prioritize staff welfare, recognizing its pivotal role in boosting productivity.



In a statement signed by Dr. Alih Barde Umoru, Secretary Research and Information on Monday, the CNA also expressed his determination to build upon the “laudable infrastructural development initiatives” embarked upon by his predecessor, while addressing pressing security challenges.



He commended the top management for their remarkable contributions to sustaining the efficiency and effectiveness of the National Assembly bureaucracy over the years while soliciting their collaboration in achieving the institution’s goals, noting that the National Assembly is “the most vibrant, busiest and largest parliament in Africa.



“The future of our institution hinges on our collective commitment to progress and excellence. Let us work together, upholding the ideals of professionalism, accountability, and service to the Nigerian people.” Mr. Ogunlana stressed.







Follow Us On WhatsApp