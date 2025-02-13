CNA commends NASC on streamlining appointment of legislative aides

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana Esq. has commended the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, on streamlining appointment of legislative aides.

Ogunlana said the decision had enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of legislative processes.

He gave the commendation in a speech at the valedictory session for the outgone chairman and members of the NASC held on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The CNA said that the Commission’s focus on “optimizing this aspect of our work has ensured that our lawmakers are supported by capable and dedicated professionals, thus strengthening the foundation of our democracy.”

He celebrated the remarkable achievements of the Commission as chairman and members concluded their five-year tenure.

According to him, “This moment is not just a reflection on the past, but also a celebration of the transformative journey we have undertaken together.”

Ogunlana reiterated that throughout their time in office, the Commission had championed significant reforms that had profoundly impacted the operations and administration of our National Assembly.

He said that the unwavering commitment to excellence by the Board of the Commission had paved the way for a more efficient and responsive legislative framework.

According to him, “One of the most commendable achievements has been the successful organization of promotion examinations.

“The timely release of results has instilled a culture of meritocracy and transparency, motivating our staff members to strive for excellence.

“This initiative has empowered many dedicated individuals in our assembly to realize their career aspirations.”

Ogunlana added that “the groundbreaking work on the construction of the permanent complex of the Commission stands as a testament to their vision for creating a conducive work environment.

“This complex will not only serve as a physical space for our operations, but will symbolize our commitment to ongoing improvement and modernization in service delivery.”

The CNA declared that he was deeply grateful for the opportunities he had received during this tenure, including three elevations to exalted positions, to wit: Secretary Legal Services, Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly and Clerk to the National Assembly.

“Each advancement has been a testament to the confidence the Commission has placed in me, and I am appreciative of the collaborative spirit that imbued our work,” he said.

He continued: “As we bid farewell to our esteemed Commissioners, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional service to the National Assembly Service. Your leadership, vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on our institution. You have set a high standard that will guide future endeavours within the Commission and beyond.

“To conclude, as you embark on new journeys, know that your contributions will always be cherished, and your legacy will continue to inspire us all. Thank you for your service and may you find success in all your future endeavours.”