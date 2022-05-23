CMS Girls’ Alumnae donate 100 chairs, desks to school

The CMS Girl’s Grammar School Alumnae Association has donated 100 chairs and desks to the school, to ensure comfortable learning experience for students.

The National President of the Association, Mrs Adeola Adetugbobo, said in a statement on Sunday, that the donation was made during the 42nd Anniversary Celebration of the CMS Girl’s Grammar School Akoka, Bariga, Lagos.

The anniversary which brought together all past graduates of the school from 1985 to 2020, has the theme ‘Strengthening The Bond: Past, Present And Future’.

The Association also promised a cash reward of N100,000 to the best student in the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examinations, as well as a donation of first-aid box, jerseys for sporting activities, among others.

Adetugbobo urged the students to remain focused and ensure that they build and maintain a purposeful future that would allow them stand out as leaders of tomorrow.

She said that education is the passport to the future, urging them to make necessary arrangement to get prepared for the tasks ahead.

Adetugbobo said that a conducive learning atmosphere is one of the key ingredients to improving quality education and such provision is sacrosanct within the academic environment.

”It is because we know the benefits of providing a good atmosphere of learning and to augment the existing infrastructure of the school, that, as part of our mission, we will be donating 100 chairs and desks for the classrooms, as part of our gift to our beloved Alma Mater.

”To the young, charming, brilliant, focused girls and ladies out there, I urge you to devote all your time and energy to your studies, to sustain the academic excellence for which CMS Girls is known.

”Remember to always keep your face towards the sunshine, and with time, shadows will face behind you.

”You must always be of good character, both at school and at home, even as you uphold the legendary high moral values of our school, as good ambassadors.

”Remember, you are the future of this school, and will in the course of time, take the baton of leadership. Therefore, follow your dream and pursue your vision with purpose and tenacity. A positive mindset brings positive things,” she said.

Adetugbobo said that the school had always set very high standards and goals for itself, by involving in various competitions and extra-curricular activities; stressing that this boosted their morale and confidence to give back to the school.

She said that the wide range of work done by different sets of Alumnae rekindled their sense of responsibility to the school and the society at large, promising to continue to walk in that path of greatness.

The principal of the school, Mrs Florence Bolodeoku, appreciated members of the Association for their consistent gestures to the school.

Bolodeoku said the donation is cogent, as it would further boost learning within the school; while adding that the students would have more chairs at their disposal to seat and get impacted.

The principal appealed to the former students to assist with the completion of the abandoned hall in the school.

According to her, the hall will complement the existing hall and provide alternative facility for students to write examination and other co-curriculum activities.

”We will also urge that the ex-students assist with giving the laboratories a face-lift with adequate equipment that could aid students’ ability to become great scientists,” she said.

A final year student of the school Ms. Ifeoluwa Modebeodero, said that the gathering of the past students of the school since it was founded in 1980, had boosted the morale of the present students.

Modebeodero said that the gathering would make them to follow the same path of giving back to the school and society. (NAN)

