Friday, November 17, 2023
CMD commends NAN over credible reportage

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
By Blessing Odega

Dr Pokop Bupwatda, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), has commended the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over its credible and reliable news contents.

Bupwatda said this when Mrs Nyisom Dore, the Jos Zonal Manager of NAN visited him on Friday in Jos.

He particularly lauded NAN for its crucial role in disseminating credible information in the era of fake news and misinformation.

He urged the agency to sustain its high standard within the media industry, and called on other media platforms to emulate it.

Earlier, Dore, said the visit was to re-echo the crucial role NAN plays in promoting national unity.

She said that the agency had been a major source of news content for other platforms due to its credibility and wide coverage.

She further assured the CMD of her readiness to support him to succeed in his assignment.

“You can always count on NAN as partners in progress any time any day. Your goals are noble and deserve our support,” she said.(NAN)

