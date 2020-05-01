Club donates food items, relief materials to Old People’s Home, others

The Ivory League of Progress, a socio-philanthropic club, has donated food items and other relief materials to some motherless homes, to cushion the effect of hardships being experienced during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The beneficiaries include: Old Peoples Care Home, Yaba Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care & Treatment Home School Akoka and Women & Children with Disabilities Initiative Home.

At the Old People Care Home, the club’s representatives, led by President, Mr. Tunde Thani, the items were received by Matron, Mrs Caroline Inegbedion.

She expressed gratitude of the aged citizens to the club for the humanitarian gesture.

Matron of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care & Treatment Home School, Mrs S. A. Rabiu, who received the club also thanked the members for bringing joy to the home during the lockdown and for meeting their basic needs.

At Women & Children with Disabilities Initiative, where the club also sponsors the education of some of the indigent students, Proprietress Mrs C. Olagunju, who received the items donated with some of the children in attendance, described the gestures from the club as coming at the right time for the welfare of the children.

Mr. Thani said the gesture was made possible through the contributions and commitment of members of the club.

The President was accompanied by Messrs Sunnie Ojeriakhi and Taiwo Osunsanya.