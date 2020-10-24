Club chairman says Self-Measured Blood Pressure monitoring now very necessary in football

Aregbe Akeem, the Chairman of Wazobia Football Club of Abuja, says there is now the need for Self-Measured Blood Pressure (SMBP) monitoring for football stakeholders.

Akeem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the health team of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development needed to step in urgently.

”They need to help advocate the need for SMBP monitoring both on and off the pitch,” he said.

Akeem said such monitoring was necessary in the light of the “National Women’s Blood Pressure Awareness Week” which was marked in the country from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17.

“These blood pressure monitors are safe and easy to use. If you need assistance, a health care personnel can help.

“But, more importantly, players safety measures awareness in sports is very important and we need to key into this awareness.

“This idea was brought up when series of players slumped and died during exercise and the management of football clubs are getting more concerned.

“So, each club needs to put in place a health worker, even during training sessions. This will help one detect other serious health challenges early,” he said.

NAN reports that SMBP is the regular measurement of blood pressure by the patient outside the clinical setting, either at home or elsewhere.(NAN)