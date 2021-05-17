By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jonah Bawa has urged Nigerian youths and leaders to imbibe integrity and selfless service to move the nation forward and cause the much needed change.

He said this during a press briefing on Monday to mark the organization’s 70th anniversary.

Bawa said that the mandate of the CLTC is to instill good leadership values for good citizenship and responsible leaders.

According to him, the citizenship and leadership training has made several impacts in the lives of youths and individuals who have passed through the programs and trainings the organization offers.

He said, “The mandate of this organization is to instill good leadership values for good citizenship and responsible leaders.

“We have been training people for the past 70 years. The centre’s training is a training in self discovery; it is a short term but very extensive training that we allow people to pass through and at the end they come out with values.

“By the nature of our training, we do value orientation and mindset change; trying to change the mindset of people, especially the youth, through value orientation. Also, the values we instill through our training is to help youths to be good citizens.

“If every leader would harp on the core values of the CLTC which are selfless service, integrity amongst others, there would be a great change in the leadership of our country.

“We have 3 types of citizens; the good, bad and passive citizens. So our desire is for every citizen to desire and aspire to be good citizens by doing things that are good and necessary for a nation to become peaceful.

“People involved in terrorism and other vices that cause insecurity are members of families, communities, so by the time we imbibe these virtues as individuals, communities, then people will automatically become good citizens.”

He further said that as a social service organization, what makes the CLTC unique is that it is involved in practical leadership trainings.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

