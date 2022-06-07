Close ranks, let’s work for Taraba, PDP governorship candidate pleads 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba, retired Lt.-Col. Agbu Kefas, has called on stakeholders in the party to close ranks and work together for the development of the state.Kefas made the call in an interview with newsmen after he received the PDP certificate of return following his victory at the primary election recently.“PDP is a family and will remain a family I want to thank those who withdrew or boycotted to create a smooth atmosphere for the party’s peaceful primary election.“Your sacrifices and efforts for the good of the party would not be taken for granted; I have no doubt that you will all accord me and the party an equal volume of cooperation and solidarity in the general election.

“I want to urge my supporters and the people of Taraba to be calm, PDP will win by the grace of God and it will be in history books that the mandate is for the people,” he said.

He said further that his emergence as the candidate of the party in the next year’s general election was by divine arrangement.While thanking Gov. Darius Ishaku of the state, the people of Taraba, the PDP Elders’ Forum, youth and women, delegates and other aspirants who sought the position with him for their show of love and understanding, Agbu called on all to close ranks and work for the victory of the party.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

