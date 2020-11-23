CLO urges youths to take advantage of Federal, states empowerment schemes

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) on Monday urged youths to take advantage of various ongoing empowerment schemes of the Federal and state governments.

The CLO Chairman in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezekwueme advised youths to access the various Federal Government portals and to visit state liaison offices to ask questions on empowerment opportunities available for them.

According to him, the greatest undoing of many youths was their indifferent attitude and nonchalance on issues and developments aimed at uplifting them.