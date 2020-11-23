CLO urges youths to take advantage of Federal, states empowerment schemes

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) on Monday urged youths to take advantage of various ongoing empowerment schemes of the Federal and state governments.
The CLO Chairman in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.
Ezekwueme advised youths to access the various Federal Government portals and to visit state liaison offices to ask questions on empowerment opportunities available for them.
According to him, the greatest undoing of many youths was their indifferent attitude and nonchalance on issues and developments aimed at uplifting them.
“He who has failed, neglected or refused to properly utilise their time and money has embraced, accepted and planned to fail and live in abject poverty.
“Pertinently, anyone who dares waste an hour of time has never understood the value of life.
“I appeal to youths to make better use of their opportunities and avoid procrastinating by sincerely and dutifully keying into various governments’ schemes at all levels,’’ Ezekwueme said.
The CLO head said that youths must brace up for nation building as future leaders.
“ Youths contributing their quota remain necessary to mould the type of future Nigeria they want,’’ Ezekwueme said. (NAN)
