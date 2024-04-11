CLO urges Tinubu, Kingibe to halt demolition of Asokoro Estate

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Sen. Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT, to intervene in the demolition of 214-hectare Asokoro Estate, belonging to ex-Rep. member, Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The demolition of the property has created lots of controversies and thrown occupants in disarray.

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the exercise was done without adequate warnings and notification, in spite of government’s approvals and minister’s endorsement.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday that the appeal for intervention had become necessary to restore normalcy, justice and peace.

According to him, President Tinubu should urgently wade into the crisis and do the needful as the father of the nation, to ensure justice, peace, restoration and most importantly to restore people’s trust, hope and confidence in government.

“It is of prime importance to note that Hon. Ukachukwu remains a patriot, statesman, detribalised Nigerian, entrepreneur and renowned employer of labour who believe in Nigeria project.

“His investments cut across all the zones in the country as such, deserved encouragements, support and commendations

“He has contributed, and still contributes immensely towards solving housing challenges in FCT and its environs.

“President Tinubu as a statesman, patriot, democrat and father of the nation, should halt the demolition and ensure justice, peaceful, patriotic and amicable resolution of the crisis to the glory of God.”

The CLO boss said government should always hold their officials who gave approvals to developers accountable, not unsuspecting genuine investors.

“Unfortunately, the demolition, if not halted will certainly exacerbate housing challenges in the FCT and its environs.

“When one suffers directly, all of us suffer indirectly,” he said. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike