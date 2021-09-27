CLO urges President Buhari, Gov. Obiano to urgently fix dilapidated roads in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Willie Obiano to urgently fix dilapidated federal and state roads in Anambra.

Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezekwueme said that CLO had sent letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Obiano on the worsening bad roads, adding: “It is time to declare a state of emergency on roads in Anambra.’’

According to him, it is painful that failed roads in the state had inflicted sorrow and sufferings on Anambra residents.

“It is very unfortunate that deplorable condition of these roads have led to unprecedented 100 per cent increase in transport fares.

“Most pathetic is that a journey that normally took 30 minutes, now takes three hours with wear and tear on vehicles.

“CLO is appealing to federal and state governments to rescue the despicable and pathetic situation by starting urgent palliative works on the roads,’’ he said.

The CLO chair called on the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and Anambra Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ikejiofor, to visit the roads for on-the-spot assessment.

“This is to enable the minister and commissioner to begin immediate palliative works to saves lives, properties, times wasted on daily basis, which could be avoided or minimised if the roads are fixed.

“The two governments should do the needful by giving the people of the state sense of belonging which is the essence of good governance,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

