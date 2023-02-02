CLO urges Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi

By Stanley Nwanosike

An activist, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, has urged Nigerians to allow the philosophy and patriotism of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election to guide them in making choices in the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Feb. 25 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections as well as March 11 for Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

Ezekwueme, who is the Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Anambra, told NAN in Enugu on Wednesday that Nigerians must rise above religion, ethnicity and tribe, “if we really want to rescue and take back our country”.

According to him, it will be the greatest achievement for Nigerians to rekindle people’s hope, trust, love and faith in the country by voting for competent, capacity, contentment, meritocracy, prudent, selfless and detribalised Nigerian.

The activist said that Nigerians and generations yet unborn would be very grateful to the present electorate “if we use these general elections to reenact the patriotism, oneness, equality and inclusiveness that characterised the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election”.

“It is no exaggeration but an existential reality that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, is the only candidate that possesses these qualities and is more than qualified to steer the sheep of leadership of the country for better.

“Fortunately, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has demonstrated in words and actions that he is a true patriot who is capable and willing to rescue, restore and revamp our country and economy.

“He has done what no politician has done or will do in future.

“It is a reality that he is the only ex-political office holder that has not received pensions and gratuity since he left office in March 2014. The only politician that governed without borrowing money yet left N75 billion while leaving office.

“While his colleagues engaged in an unbridled quest for materialism, he rejected land allocation from the Anambra Government.

“He rejected car allocation he is officially entitled to as Chairman of Fidelity Bank and Chairman Security and Exchange Commission Board.

“I was humbled and overwhelmed that Obi as Governor of Anambra State, made a donation in a public function towards the end of his tenure, yet redeemed the pledge as ex-governor to the surprise and consternation of people,” he said.

He noted that for rapid socioeconomic, political growth, development, peace and progress of the country, “let us vote for Peter Obi”.

“Obi is the best candidate and has the wherewithal towards solving challenges bedeviling the country,” he added. (NAN)