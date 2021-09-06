CLO urges INEC to extend CVR registration deadline in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend its Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) Anambra to accommodate more registrants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC scheduled to close  the  CVR Anambra on Monday to ensure availability of personnel and logistics for processes aimed at a successful Nov. 6 governorship election the state.

The Chairman of CLO Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told NAN Enugu on Monday that the commission should consider extending the exercise, which is the bedrock of participatory democracy, to of September.

According to Ezekwueme, this is due to inability of prospective registrants to register owing to one or two unforeseen circumstances and delay.

“Worthy of note is that if CVR registration is not extended Anambra, many citizens will be disfranchised.

“There is urgent for INEC to do the needful by extending voters registration exercise Anambra by a month.

“Governments at all levels, INEC, National Orientation Agency, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders should redouble their efforts on mobilisation and enlightenment of citizenry on the inexorable to obtain their voters cards.

“The voter card remains veritable and legitimate weapon to enthrone good as well as vote out selfish and corrupt leaders,” he said.

The CLO boss also pleaded with contestants, political parties, and politicians to give peace a chance by bearing the interest of the and citizens above their parties and personal interest.

“It is existential reality that for them to actualise this, the game of politics, electioneering campaign before, during and after the election should be accordance with the constitution, electoral act,” he said.

He reiterated the earlier appeal of the to political stakeholders and supporters to shun campaign of acrimony and calumny, name calling, character assassination and casting unsubstantiated aspersions against their opponents.

“Candidates should prepare their mind to accept the irrefutable fact that only one candidate will eventually as winner,” he said. (NAN)

