The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called on governors to emulate Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno’s exemplary way of appreciating and rewarding hard work, selfless sacrifice and commitment to service. The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

According to Ezekwueme, CLO extols the unique disposition of Zulum for appreciating, reciprocating and rewarding Dr Isah Akinbode from Ogun for risking his life during the horrendous havoc of Boko Haram to treat patients at Mongono General Hospital.

“The governor out of patriotism, promotion of hard work, selfless sacrifices and services doled out N13.9 million and a car to Dr Akinbode, who has meritorious and patriotically served Borno for 22 years.

“It is pertinent to note that the governor has natural inclination to promoting patriotism, national unity, integration and cohesion. “This is in tandem with the spirit and letters of our founding fathers that got our Independence on the basis of social justice, equity and egalitarianism. “It is existential reality that despite security challenges facing his state; the governor encourages peaceful coexistence of Nigerians and rewards for excellence irrespective of religious, ethnic or clan cleavages,’’ he said.

Ezekwueme also commended Zulum for promotion of primary school teacher, Mrs Obiageli Mazi, to Assistant Headmistress and giving her cash for punctuality and hard work in February, 2020. He said: “I appeal to the political class as well as public and civil servants to emulate Gov. Zulum to actualise the Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations. “I wish to reiterate my early appeal to Nigeria Police Force and Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to promote and reward CSP Rabiu Garba, DPO of Fegge in Onitsha, to encourage patriotism and selfless sacrifices’’.

NAN recalls that Zulum, at the weekend gave a cheque of N13.9million and a car to Dr Akinbode to appreciate his meritorious service and risk he took to continue to treat residents at Mongono General Hospital at the height of Boko Haram insurgency. (NAN)