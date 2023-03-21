CLO tasks INEC to resolve logjam in Enugu governorship poll collation

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has tasked INEC to immediately resolve the “logjam” encountered in the March 18 Governorship Election in Enugu State.

INEC on Monday, suspended collation of results and announcement of the winner of the elections following contention in the results of Nkanu East and Nsukka council areas of the state at the poll.

The Chairman of CLO South-East Zone, Mr Aloysius Attah, told newsmen in Enugu on Monday that INEC must act fast and save Enugu State from avoidable crisis.

Attah cautioned INEC’s State Returning Officer, Resident Electoral Commissioner and other actors in the commission not to be pressured to thwart the people’s will.

According to him, tension is building up already across different parts of the state by restive youths who are not taking chances these days in allowing their mandate to be stolen by any political actor or party.

“The desperation to take power by hook or crook being exhibited by some forces leaves much to be desired while those who read the signs of the present times do not need any prophet or seer to tell them that things have changed.

“It is our unshaken position that input legitimacy should not be toyed with at any time in the democratic process because the process through which a public official emerges into public office is very much vital and also what the public person does in office after getting power.

“Subverting the people’s will in a brazen manner and resort to the provocative slogan “If not satisfied, go to court” will not be accepted anymore in Enugu State and henceforth in the entire South-East,” he said.

The chairman noted that the people deserved the kind of a leader they gave their consent to through the democratic process of voting and “no more shall they be deprived of this their guaranteed democratic rights.

“To do the contrary poses serious danger to the society and we implore desperate politicians to avoid setting Enugu State on fire by their actions or inactions.

“Let the outcome of the final result be a reflection of the wish of the electorate who braved all odds to come out and exercise their franchise,” he said. (NAN)