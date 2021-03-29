CLO tasks Gov. Obiano on LG poll

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to government election in the state to ensure democracy the grassroots.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the he spoke with the News Agency of (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Ezekwueme said that throughout the federation, Anambra was the only state that had failed to government election since 2014.

“The last LG poll was conducted in January 2014 by former Gov. Peter Obi, that was the only election conducted in the state since inception of democratic in 1999.

“The Federal Government should set aside a day as government day for re-appraisal of how far councils have rendered and still render their statutory functions, their weaknesses, problems and way forward,” he said.

The CLO boss, however, applauded some state governors that had demonstrated patriotism and resilience in ensuring constant of local government election in their various states.

“These governors are indeed hopes of democratic values and sustenance of democracy not only local the state and federal levels; should emulate them.

you think about religion you think about righteousness; you think about commerce you think about profits; you think about politics you think about people, hence local government is the foundation of democracy.

“Majority of the contestants and electorate reside in the rural areas and grassroots.

“Significantly, nutshell its government the basic, local and grassroots levels also closer and nearer to the people,” he said.

Ezekwueme added: “It is constitutional, legal and administrative decentralisation of authority, power and to the third tier of government in order to bring government nearer and impactful to the people at the grassroots.

“This is so, that even the lowest villager in an area feels the impact of government and .”

He also called on Nigerians to unite and strive more than before towards ensuring strict observation of constitutional roles of all the local government councils.

“We, as a people, should impress it and ensure that appropriate sanctions are meted against states that failed to conduct local government elections,” he added. (NAN)

