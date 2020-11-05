CLO lauds sterling, professional, people-friendly policing by DPO Rabiu Garba

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has applauded the sterling, professional and people-friendly policing by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fegge Police Division in Onitsha, Anambra, Mr Rabiu Garba. The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday. Ezekwueme noted that the age-long friendly policing by Garba and his officers in Fegge community saved the entire Onitsha axis of Anambra from monumental destruction when hoodlums hijacked the EndSARS protest.

According to him, Onitsha, being a major commercial and transit city, would have witnessed massive destruction of public and private properties as well as loss of lives, if not for the great respect Garba commanded among its residents. “I extol the virtues of DPO Fegge Police Division, Mr Rabiu Garba, for his unprecedented patriotic and selfless disposition in the discharge of his duties. “DPO Garba has professionally and humanely carried out his duties. “The DPO has so much assured close supervision of his officers and men that he has won the hearts and great respects of the residents of Fegge community and by extension the entire Onitsha axis of Anambra State.

“He is indeed the new face and hope of our dreamed Nigeria Police Force. “It is pertinent and imperative for us, especially Nigerians of all works of life, not just the police personnel, to emulate him and his uncommon detribalised and friendly character,’’ he said. The CLO state chairman called on the Federal Government and the police authorities to recognise and promote Garba appropriately for being exceptional and winning the public trust, leading to the people’s protection of police stations in Onitsha during hoodlums’ uprising. “Garba, who is a shining good example, should be meant to mentor and train other young and new entrant police officers,’’ he stressed. (NAN)