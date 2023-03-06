CLO hails Obasanjo’s on commitment to socio-economic, political justice at 86

By Stanley Nwanosike

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has extolled former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s virtue of commitment to social, economic and political justice in Nigeria, as he clocks 86.

This is contained in a goodwill message issued by Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, in Enugu on Monday.

Ezekwueme commended Obasanjo, who is also a former military Head of State, for being an outstanding statesman, remarkable unifier, detribalised pacifist, patriot and conscience of the nation.

According to him, it is on record that his belief in social, economic and political justice to all, regardless of ethnic, religious or clan cleavage, has singled him out as unequal, rare and unique gift to humanity.

“Your strong belief in unity, peace, justice and prosperity of our dear country manifested when you, out of patriotism, love for the country, social justice, inclusiveness and sense of belonging, endorsed and supported the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“This conviction of yours is totally based on competence, capacity, capability, morality and good conscience.

“We thank you greatly for the indispensable roles you have played and will continue to play toward socio-economic and political development of our country,” he said.

The CLO chairman prayed God to grant Obasanjo more grace, wisdom, good health and strength in the years ahead.

“As you (the vanguard of modern Nigeria) continue to strive toward actualising Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations, we wish you a happier, fruitful and joyful celebration,” he said.

According to Ezekwueme, Obasanjo’s legacy to become an outstanding world leader and selfless king maker has become clearer to all. (NAN)