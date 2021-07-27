CLO decries multiple litigation trailing primary elections in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has decried the multiple litigation trailing the primary elections conducted by political parties in Anambra.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday that the development was unhealthy for the grow of democracy in the state.

Ezekwueme said that the latest development was a threat to democratic spirit and principle.

He attributed the litigation to the acrimonious primary elections conducted by the political parties.

According to him, CLO is pleading with the aggrieved aspirants to stop the litigation for the sake of sustaining the nation’s hard won democracy.

“It is pertinent for political parties to call their overzealous members to order and pacify those they have been wronged in the cause of conducting the primary elections,” he said.

The CLO boss noted that it was worthy of note that without internal democracy, it will be very difficult, if not impossible to guarantee external democracy during general elections.

“Anyone who manipulated the primary election will do everything to manipulate the main election.

“This will be contrary to democratic norms and one-man, one-vote principle which is the beauty of democracy,” he said.

Ezekwueme extolled some political parties that conducted credible, rancor-free primary elections in the state.

“It is a welcomed development and a step in the right direction that will contribute immensely to actualising democracy of our dreams and aspirations,” he said.

He urged the parties to think about the next generation, how to mobilise residents to obtain their voter`s cards and take active part in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Nov. 6. (NAN)

