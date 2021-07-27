CLO decries multiple litigation trailing primary elections in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has decried the multiple litigation trailing the primary elections conducted by political parties in Anambra.

The Chairman CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the Agency Nigeria (NAN) in on Tuesday the development was unhealthy for the grow democracy in the state.

Ezekwueme said the latest development was a threat to democratic spirit and principle.

He attributed the litigation to the acrimonious primary elections conducted by the political parties.

According to him, CLO pleading with the aggrieved aspirants to stop the litigation for the sake of sustaining the nation’s hard won democracy.

“It pertinent for political parties to call their overzealous members to and pacify those they have been wronged in the cause of conducting the primary elections,” he said.

The CLO boss noted it was worthy of note without internal democracy, it will very difficult, if not impossible to guarantee external democracy during general elections.

“Anyone who manipulated the primary election will do everything to manipulate the main election.

“This will contrary to democratic norms and one-man, one-vote principle which the beauty of democracy,” he said.

Ezekwueme extolled some political parties that conducted credible, rancor-free primary elections in the state.

“It is a welcomed development and a step in the direction that will contribute immensely to actualising democracy of our dreams and aspirations,” he said.

He urged the parties to think about the next , how to mobilise residents to obtain their voter`s cards and take active part in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Nov. 6. (NAN)

