The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has condemned attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) security facilities and personnel in South-East states.

The five South-East states are Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, condemned the attacks while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu on the negative import of the development.

According to Ezekwueme, it is unfortunate and despicable that the zone is sliding into anarchy due to the callous and unconscionable actions of some disgruntled people.

He said that violence, maiming, killings and arson could not be a solution to any problem rather it would increase the challenges.

“Money that will be used to provide basic necessities of life will be utilised for the replacement of the damaged facilities,’’ he said.

The CLO boss called on government to step-up its game on securing and ensuring protection of lives and livelihood of citizenry in the zone.

“There is urgent need for collective and collaborative efforts of both the government and citizens to invigorate security architecture for effective and efficient policing.

“This will certainly encourage investors and improve the economy, infrastructure in the zone as well as reduce unemployment,’’ he said.

He prayed for eternal repose of the souls of security personnel who were killed in the mayhem.

Ezekwueme also prayed God to give the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“We appeal to the political class, those in authority and corporate organisations to use empowerment, employment, education, skill acquisitions, inclusiveness and love for the masses to the win war against crimes and youth restiveness.

“With gun you can kill a terrorist, but with education, skill acquisition, economic empowerment and social justice you can kill terrorism,’’ he said.

NAN reports that within the past two weeks there had been daily report of attacks and arsons on INEC, police facilities and personnel in the South-East geo-political zone. (NAN)

