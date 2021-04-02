The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), on Friday, condemned the attack on Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, an All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship Aspirant in Anambra State.

Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was attacked on March 31, by unidentified hoodlums at a social function in his hometown, Isuofia community in Anambra.

The hoodlums attack left some of his security details dead from gunshot wounds inflicted on them by the assailant.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the attack and its effect was “most condemnable, horrendous, inhuman and despicable.”

According to Ezekwueme, violence is the worst form of irresponsibility and lawlessness.

He said: “There is no justifiable reason to attempt to take away the life of any citizen which is the greatest gift from God and protected by the constitution.

“We pray for the eternal repose of souls of gallant and patriotic officers who lost their lives and for God to give the bereaved families the fortitude and grace to bear and endure the irreparable and irreplaceable loss.

“Adequate compensation should be paid to the families of officers who lost their lives and unconditional release of the Commissioner for Public Utilities who was purported to have been abducted at scene of the incidence at Isuofia’’.

The CLO boss appealed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kurya, to order for discreet and in-depth investigation of the dastardly act.

“The commissioner should also beef up security around all governorship aspirants.

“We wish to reiterate our earlier appeal to Anambra political gladiators and their supporters to play the game of politics according to the rules as the Nov. 6, election draw near.

“Politicians should think about the next generation, peace, security and interest of our dear state,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the Anambra Police Command, on Thursday, confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with the reported attack on Soludo, while investigation is still ongoing. (NAN)

