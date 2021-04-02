CLO condemns attack on Soludo, calls for thorough investigation

Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), on Friday, condemned attack on Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, an All Progressive Grand Alliance () Governorship Aspirant in Anambra State.

Soludo, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, was attacked on March 31, by unidentified hoodlums at a social function in hometown, Isuofia in Anambra.

hoodlums attack left some of security details dead from gunshot wounds inflicted on them by the assailant.

The of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the attack and its effect was “most condemnable, horrendous, inhuman and despicable.”

According to Ezekwueme, is the worst form of irresponsibility and lawlessness.

He said: “There is justifiable reason to attempt to take away the  life of any citizen which is the greatest gift from God and protected by the constitution.

“We pray for the eternal repose of souls of gallant and patriotic officers who lost their lives and for God to give the bereaved families the fortitude and grace to bear and endure the irreparable and irreplaceable loss.

compensation should paid to the families of officers who lost their lives and unconditional release of the Commissioner for   Public Utilities who was purported to have been abducted at scene of the incidence at Isuofia’’.

The CLO appealed to the  Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kurya, to order for discreet and in-depth investigation of the dastardly act.

“The commissioner should also beef up security around all governorship aspirants.

“We wish to reiterate our earlier appeal to Anambra political gladiators and their supporters to play the game of politics according to the rules as the  Nov. 6, election draw near.

“Politicians should think about the next generation, peace, security and interest of our dear state,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the Anambra , on Thursday, confirmed the arrest of  four suspects in connection with the reported attack on Soludo, while investigation is still ongoing. (NAN)

