CLO calls on INEC, security personnel to be impartial, unbiased

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security personnel and other stakeholders to be patriotic, impartial and unbiased during the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

Ezekwueme said that for election to be credible and generally acceptable, the electoral umpire and security personnel must live above board and ensure level playing ground for all candidates and political parties.

According to him, they should shun any monetary inducements, favoritism and partiality in discharge of their national assignment.

“Nigerians should use 2023 presidential elections to end vote selling and buying because it is greatest and worst threat to our democracy, good governance and rapid socio-economic development.

“To end vote selling and buying is harbinger and stepping stone to end corruption, insecurity and impunity.

“We commend INEC baring electorate from entering voting cubicle with their phones. They should also take proactive measures by baring party agents and politicians from staying closer to the voting cubicle.

“Anyone who gives you money to vote for him is a transactional politician who has unbridled quest for materialism and power as he will recoup the money he invested with outrageous profits to the detriment of the citizens and the country.

“I call on the youth, as future leaders, hope of our most cherished new Nigeria and agent of positive change, to come out in their numbers to vote for best candidates of their choice with their conscience and conviction,” Ezekwueme said.

He appealed to the youth to reject monetary inducements and gratifications in order not to be used as political thugs.

“Let us be wiser and ensure that only patriotic, competent, compassionate, prudent servant leaders are elected into political offices in this year’s general elections.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to keep to his promise to leave a legacy of most credible elections by calling on INEC to ensure that outcome of the election reflects the wishes of the majority of the electorate as earlier achieved in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states respectively.

“Pertinently, power belongs to the people, hence voters are kings, masters and determiner of our leaders,” he added. (NAN)