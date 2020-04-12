Clinical trials on COVID-19 vaccine show promising results, says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that while there is no known vaccine for Coronavirus (COVID-19), some trials have shown promising results in laboratory studies.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, said on Sunday in Abuja that it takes time to obtain accurate results from such clinical trials.

“Some of the trials have shown promising results in laboratory studies but have not yet been proven in humans.

“The best option for now is to avoid self-medication as it may lead to complications and death.”

Ihekweazu said that there were currently no approved treatments or preventative therapeutic strategies.

“Many clinical studies have been registered with the intention of discovering effective treatments.

“COVID-19 has rapidly developed into a worldwide pandemic with a significant health and economic burden,” he stressed.

The NCDC boss said that since there was currently no specific treatment for COVID-19 pandemic, people with COVID-19 infection can benefit from supportive care.

“They can be managed to recovery if symptoms are reported early, particularly for people with underlying health conditions,” he said.

Ihekweazu urged all healthcare workers to continue to observe standard precautions, including the use of personal protective equipment when caring for patients known or suspected of COVID-19.

He said that until the World Health Organisation(WHO), have clear, definitive evidence that ongoing clinical trials were safe and effective for the management of COVID-19, but that they were no treatment.

Ihekweazu said that NCDC will continue to inform Nigerians on the progress of clinical trials on the management of pandemic and provide them with facts to protect their health.(NAN)