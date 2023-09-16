Climate Council Rates Governor Adeleke’s Agenda High, Pledges Partnership, Technical Support

The Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr Salisu Dahiru has described the Osun State Climate Agenda as “an unprecedented model for subnational entities in Nigeria”

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the Osun State Governor’s Climate Advisory Council in his Abuja office, Dr Dahiru expressed commendation for Governor Ademola Adeleke for being a leading climate champion among Nigerian Governors and for initiating such a far reaching climate agenda within the federation.

” We have read a lot about Mr Governor’s love for climate action. His agenda on climate change is first of its kind among Nigerian states. Now we have details of the agenda presented to us here.

” To imagine that the Governor embarked on these landmark plans without pressure or advocacy from outside shows he has the political will to support climate action. The Council is more than ready to partner with Osun state.

” We will offer technical support for the state to realize listed climate projects. We will recommend Osun to development partners as a state that is ready for climate adaptation and resilience actions”, Dr Dahiru promised.

Speaking earlier, the leader of Osun Climate delegation and Chair of the State Climate Advisory Council, Mallam Olawale Rasheed delivered the message of Governor Adeleke to the National Council, reiterating the state’s resolve to play a frontline role in the fight against climate change.

” Governor Adeleke extends his warm appreciation for the great job the national council is doing and seeks close partnership for Osun to realize her climate goals.

” In demonstration of his political will, Mr Governor set up a climate advisory council and also appointed an SSA on Climate Change. The Council has in turn developed an elaborate agenda which covers a broad spectrum of the climate ecosystem.

“We seek partnership for the implementation of the following projects namely establishment of Climate Innovation Hub; creation of a Climate Data Centre at the Osun State University; making of Osun State Climate action policy; introduction of climate mainstreaming agenda in all government agencies; development and release of State Annual Climate Report.

Others are the launching of “one house, one tree project” across Osun State; Strategic Reforestation programmes in 8 local governments; Wetland preservation project in 6 local governments; Agricultural adaptation Climate livelihood programme; Circular economy projects including plastic recycling plants ; and Climate Television Advocacy programme among others.

The Chairman, Osun advisory council was accompanied by the Commissioner for Federal Matters, Mrs Nike Adeleke; SSA on Climate Change, Adedapo Moruf , Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr S. Olawuni and two directors from the ministry.

