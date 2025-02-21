Climate change: NHRC ES urges African Govts to safeguard human dignity

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN has called on African Governments to take decisive action to safeguard

By Edith Nwapi

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN has called on African Governments to take decisive action to safeguard the human rights and dignity citizens in the face of climate change.

Ojukwu made the call on the sidelines of a three- day Regional African Human Rights Academic Network conference on environmental degradation and climate change justice on human rights in Abuja.

The conference is organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and Raoul Wallenberg Institute (RWI) .

Ojukwu expressed concern that though Africa contributes the least to global carbon emissions, it bears a disproportionate burden of climate change.

He said rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, desertification, and extreme weather events are no longer distant threats in the region.

“Climate change has dire consequences for human rights, including the rights to life, health, food, water, and shelter, he said.

The executive secretary expressed concern that floods displace thousands annually in Nigeria and droughts threaten food security.

“The rising sea levels put coastal communities at risk,” he said, adding that from the north to the south of Nigeria, the movement of pastoralists in search of grazing land has also exacerbated conflicts and insecurity.

“The region need to strengthen climate policies and legislations, hold polluters accountable, promote sustainable development, ensure public participation, and enhance climate finance if it wants to tackle the crisis that comes with changes in climatic conditions,” he said.

Ojukwu further revealed that the NHRC will collaborate closely with the Nigerian Climate Change Council, the Ministry of Environment, academic institutions, civil society organisations, and networks.

This, he said, to ensure they are working with the best available knowledge, research, and resources to make a meaningful difference in responding to climate change.

He added that this step signifies the Commission’s strong commitment to addressing the issues around human rights and climate change, which aligns with global initiatives on climate change and Africa’s aspirations for sustainable development.

Similarly, Ms Rakel Larsen , the Regional director, Raoul Wallenberg Institute, said that institute was working to promote environmental justice

The conference, she said, was aimed at looking at environmental climate aspects on human rights.

” I think there’s a growing recognition of how the climate impact is affecting our realisation and enjoyment of human rights in the continent” she said. (NAN)