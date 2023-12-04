Climate change: NDDC to train 1,000 youths on fuel engine conversion

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is set to train 1,000 youths in the Niger Delta region on conversion of fuel engine to condensed natural gas (CNG).

Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, announced this on Monday in Dubai during an event organised by the commission at the ongoing climate change conference, known as COP28.

Ogbuku said that investment in the youth would make the Niger Delta the hub of engine conversion to outsource to other parts of the country.

“I can assure you that from early next year, NDDC wants to invest heavily on the youth in the Niger Delta.

“About 1,000 youths are to be trained on conversion from fuel to gas engine. We want to make Niger Delta the hub of engine conversion, where we can also be outsourcing to other parts of Nigeria.

“We want to take that bold initiative that is going to engage most of our youths because we also want to be involved in the whole green energy process.

“That is the initial investment we want to make with our youths,” he said.

The managing director said that the commission decided to bring the Niger Delta issue to the global conference to elicit right actions.

“I am very much impressed with NDDC making it to that level. As I said, there is the need for us to tell our own story at the global stage.

“We are discussing Niger Delta here at COP28, which is very important to me. COP should not be of lip service.

“There should be action because over the years, we have been talking about gas flaring, climate change and carbon emissions, but I can tell you that the right actions have been taken, especially in the Niger Delta,” he said.

The NDDC boss noted, however, that as much as the people were still suffering, the commission would continue talking about the solution.

“We in the NDDC, in partnership with Zoetic Group and other potential partners are putting in place certain framework to ensure that whatever activities we are carrying out should be green energy compliance.

“This is because we are going to have a desk in the EPC (Environmental Protection and Control) Directorate where even our contractors will be subjected to compliance.

“I think we need to start from within before we go out, because we are also carrying out a lot of construction activities and shore protection,” Ogbuku said. (NAN)

By Usman Aliyu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

