Climate change innovation’ll help harness youths potential — NASS Clerk

By Femi Ogunshola

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Magaji Tambuwal, says the national climate change innovation hub recently established will help harness the potentials in youths towards addressing climate challenges in the country.

Tambuwal said this at a forum to commemorate the 2023 Commonwealth Day at the National Assembly in Abuja with the theme: ” Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future.”

He said the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war and other climate issues in the world if not properly managed, posed great danger to world peace and sustainable future.

He pointed out that the Federal Government had put measures in place to address some issues on climate change.

This according to him includes the establishment of Youth Climate Change Hub to harness their ideas and include them in decision making process as well as developed a long term vision for zero gas emissions.

The Guest Speaker, Mrs Rabi Audu, said there was need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders towards forming a sustainable and peaceful environment.

She urged the youth to engage in activities and programmes that promotes innovations and inclusivity for all.

Some of the students who participated in the programme called for a platform and enabling environment to enable them contribute effectively towards a peaceful and sustainable future.(NAN)