Climate change: IDEA Africa advocates tech-driven businesses

IDEA Africa, a non-governmental organisation with focus on climate technology, has advocated business innovations that can protect Africa from the impact of climate change.

The Executive Director of IDEA Africa, Mr Ifedi Eze, made the advocacy during an interaction with journalists in Awka on Thursday.

Ezeh said that climate change effects were real, urging African entrepreneurs to leverage technology and evolve smart and environmentally-sustainable businesses.

He said that the organisation was determined to provide a platform that would offer a gateway for African entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations to investors eager to support sustainable innovations.

According to him, this will be the focus of a forum, Climate Action Africa Forum 2024, being organised by IDEA Africa in collaboration with Climate Action Africa and Silicon Valley-based Founder Institute.

Eze said that the summit would take place on June 19 and June 20 in Lagos.

“This strategic collaboration underscores IDEA Africa’s pivotal role in advancing innovation across the African continent, with focus on the crucial area of climate technology.

“It will also provide a platform for African climate tech startups to engage with investors and stakeholders,” he said.

Eze, a technology expert, said that interactions with the environment had interrupted the ecosystem to the detriment of humanity.

He said that people should take responsibility for the environment in agriculture, manufacturing, consumption and waste disposal.

“That is the idea behind Climate Action Africa as an organisation, which is focused on driving conversation on climate sustainability.

“With IDEA Africa’s distinguished expertise, this initiative seeks to catalyze groundbreaking investments in climate solutions, positioning Africa as a leader in sustainable innovations.

“The goal is to catalyze impactful investments that can propel these startups to global success,” he said.

Eze said that the forum would have the theme “Deal Room”.

He said that institutions to participate in the forum would include African Development Bank, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Catalyst Fund and Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso