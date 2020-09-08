Climate Change: Environment ministry partners with German foundation on NDC

The Federal Ministry of Environment is partnering with German foundation, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) to conduct nationwide youth consultations on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) enhancement in the country.

Mr Seyifunmi Adebote, an environmentalist and State Coordinator, International Climate Change Development Initiative, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adebote said that the nationwide consultations would bring meaningful youth engagement into Nigeria’s NDC enhancement process and in tracking the implementation process.

“In continued efforts to ensure youth involvement and active engagement in climate policy development, the ministry of environment is partnering with a non-profit German foundation, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) to conduct a nationwide youth consultations on (NDC) enhancement in Nigeria.

“Building upon the International Youth Day event and the virtual validation workshop of NDC Youth Action Manual which held Aug. 12 and 25 respectively, the National Youth Climate Consultation on NDC Enhancement in Nigeria will establish clear plans.

“The plans will be for permanent and meaningful youth engagement in Nigeria’s NDC process beyond the current enhancement, including in the wider activities of the ministry.

“It will be recalled that Nigeria had youths as part of its official delegation for the first time at the Conference of Parties during the COP25 in Madrid and this is furtherance of such concrete engagement.

“As an outcome of this youth consultation on NDC, eight NDC Youth Working Groups (YWGs), will be establish across the eight sectors to officially feed into the final government NDC.

“The sectors are agriculture, energy, oil and gas, industry, transport, water, waste management group and cross-cutting issues, finance and investment, gender and youth.

“ Nigerian youths are encouraged to be a part by registering to attend via https://bit.ly/3hVp2xd.

“The NDCs, which embody efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change are at the heart of the Paris Agreement and central to the achievement of these long-term goals.’’

Adebote said that Nigeria and 185 other countries submitted their first NDCs in 2015 and Nigeria was planning to submit the revised NDC by 1st quarter of 2021.

“Considering that the NDCs are submitted every five years to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat, an updated NDC is required for all party members,’’ he said.

He said that each climate plan reflects the country’s ambition for reducing emissions, taking into account its domestic circumstances and capabilities.

The coordinator said that the updated NDCs were expected to enhance the ambition of the Paris Agreement and provide a progression compared to the previous NDC while reflecting its highest possible ambition.

“Until recently, only four parties have submitted their second NDCs, namely Moldova, the Marshall Islands, Suriname and Norway.’’

He said that the consultation was expected to hold virtually on Sept. 11, via zoom with Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, the Minister of State for Environment and Daniel Mann, Resident Representative of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Nigeria expected to deliver crucial remarks.

He added that Samira Ibrahim, the Centre Director, Centre for Policy Research and Development Solutions would moderate the event.

Mr Huzi Mshelia, NDC Revision Coordinator, Department of Climate Change of the ministry, Olumide Idowu, Co-founder, International Climate Change Development Initiative and Adebote, Host, Climate Talk Podcast will be speaking at the event. (NAN)