Clerk to NASS decries missing Vanguard Correspondent, Torude Salem

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos, has expressed sadness over the disappearance of Mr Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Correspondent covering  parliamentary proceedings at House of Representatives.

Salem was last seen on Oct. 19 leaving the premises of the National Assembly.

Efforts to locate his whereabouts since then by his colleagues, relatives and have proved abortive.

Worried development , Ojo in his opening remarks at a two-day Building Workshop organised for journalists covering the National Assembly in Abuja Monday, said he was deeply saddened incident.

“It is tragic to note one of our own, Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Correspondent and a member of the House of Representatives Press Corps is still missing.

“As the chief bureaucrat of the National Assembly, I am deeply pained this unfortunate reality is confronting all of us today.

“I hereby use this medium to urge personnel handling the disappearance of Mr Tordue Salem to proactive and assiduous, so we can get to the root of this singularly tormenting matter,” he said.

Also making reference to the sad incidence, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, who represented the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, called for prayers for the journalist before delivering the speaker’s speech.

Ojo also urged journalists covering the NASS to protect the image of the assembly by educating the public on issues always misunderstood.

He urged NASS reporters to change the uncomplimentary narrative against the federal lawmakers by always putting the facts across to Nigerians as against mischievous comments often made to disparage the parliament.

“It is unfortunate those set of disingenuous elite, who were supposed to abreast of constitutional provisions, had attempted to mislead the public.

“Do we say those who vehemently wanted to undermine the powers of the National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) were ignorant of the workings of the legislature, as it relates to the doctrine of separation of powers, such as it is obtainable in the US?

“I think such mischief makers must handled adequately by media in the National Assembly anytime they raise their ugly heads.

“Really, no one section of the country can tell the whole story of our nascent democracy and legislature like the media who are notably partners in progress, bearing in mind whenever there is a coup, the major casualties are both the media and the legislature” , he said.

The high point of the first day of the workshop was the of papers by resource persons.

The papers presented are “The Role of the Media in Citizen’s Mobilisation and Engagement in the Legislative Process“ By Dr. Peter Onyeneye, a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

The others are “Understanding the Relationship Between the Media and the Parliament“ by Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi and “Code of Ethics, Rules and Regulations of Legislative Reporting“ by Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman ThisDay Editorial Board.  (NAN)

