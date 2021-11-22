Clerk arraigned for alleged theft of goods worth over N800, 000

A clerk, Simon Torsaa, 28, on Monday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over an alleged theft of his employer’s goods worth N806,220.

Torsaa was entrusted with the responsibility of receiving goods supplied his employer, putting details of the goods into the computer system and making sure that the warehouse manager signed the invoice that came with the goods.

He was, however, accused of converting the goods to personal use and altering the sales record.

The defendant, a resident of Ojota Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the offences of stealing and altering the sales record.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi told the court that Torsaa committed the offences between Sept. 2020 and Sept.13, 2021 at Laudable Express Limited, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant stole five mobile phones, some kitchen utensils, a web camera, one sunny bass multimedia speaker radio and one pair of electronic massager slippers.

Other items included, a Bluetooth wireless ear pod and a yam pounder machine all totaling N806, 220, belonging to his employer, Laudable Express Limited.

Perezzi alleged that the defendant fraudulently logged into the company’s computer system and altered the sales record of the goods.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 287(7) and 326(3) of the Criminal code, Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribe seven years imprisonment each for the two offences.

Magistrate O.M Ajayi admitted Torsaa to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be responsible and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ajayi adjourned the case until Dec.15, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...