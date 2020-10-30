Clerics task journalists on accuracy

An Islamic cleric, Mr Adebayo Abdulkareem, has called on journalists to disseminate accurate reports to prevent social disorder.
Abdulkareem made the call on Friday in Ilorin during a special prayer organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Kwara NUJ to herald its 2020 Press Week activities.
The cleric, who teaches at the Centre for Islamic Studies, Oke Agodi, Ilorin, urged men of the pen profession to always provide members of the public with genuine reports and information.
According to him, journalists remain one of the teachers in the society who shape public opinion and reaction to issues.
The Islamic scholar condemned the violent dimension to #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, where a legitimate action was hijacked by hoodlums.
“No responsible government will fold its arms in the face of anarchy that the country had slipped into in the name of a protest.
“Looting of private and public assets by hoodlums, when the government had heeded to the call for SARS disbandment, is a height of insensitivity to the peace of the country.
In his sermon, Pastor Adesina Adegbite of the Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners Chapel, Ga-Akanbi, described journalism as noble profession that was not well appreciated and compensated in spite of its enormous tasks.
Adegbite said that the country was in need of prayers.
“The country is sick and bedridden with lots of challenges.
“Since we are part of the system, we must join hands together to save and heal this country,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two clergymen later led members of the Correspondents’ chapel in a prayer of restoration of glory for Nigeria and peaceful atmosphere for a successful press week of the chapel.
NAN reports other activities to mark the press week will hold from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3 at the NUJ Press Centre in Ilorin. (NAN)
