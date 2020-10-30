Clerics task journalists on accuracy

An Islamic cleric, Mr Adebayo Abdulkareem, has called on journalists to disseminate accurate reports to prevent social disorder.

Abdulkareem made the call on Friday in Ilorin during a special prayer organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Kwara NUJ to herald its 2020 Press Week activities.

The cleric, who teaches at the Centre for Islamic Studies, Oke Agodi, Ilorin, urged men of the pen profession to always provide members of the public with genuine reports and information.

According to him, journalists remain one of the teachers in the society who shape public opinion and reaction to issues.

The Islamic scholar condemned the violent dimension to #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, where a legitimate action was hijacked by hoodlums.