 Clerics mourn Clark at 97

Two clerics on Wednesday, described late Chief Edwin Clark, who died at 97, as an advocate of good governance and public conscience model.

By Uchenna Eletuo

Two clerics on Wednesday, described late Chief Edwin Clark, who died at 97, as an advocate of good governance and public conscience model.

The clerics, Bishop Charles Ighale, General Superintendent, Holy Spirit Mission, Ikeja, and Archbishop Joseph Ojo, Calvary Christian Church, Okokomaiko, said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

Ighale expressing shock over the incident, said that Nigeria had lost a great opinion leader.

“Oh, Nigeria has lost an important voice.

“He was a voice, not an echo, an opinion leader ,” Ighale said.

Also, Ojo said that late Clark was a great nationalist whose stance on better society stood out.

“He has done his best to make his environment better than he met it.

“We will miss him,” Ojo said.

NAN recalls that Clark was a Nigerian elder statesman, politician and a prominent leader in the Niger Delta region.

He was born on May 25, 1927 in Kiagbodo, Delta, and died on Feb. 17.

Clark had a distinguished career in politics, serving as a councillor, state, and federal cabinet member.

He was also a former Federal commissioner for information and a respected leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

As a passionate advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta people, Clark fought tirelessly for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the region.

He was also a strong believer in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, continued to promote national unity based on justice and equity. (NAN)